Australian election on May 18 appears likely

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia

May 18 appears the most likely date for Australia's next election at which the conservative government will seek a third three-year term.

Government sources have told media that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not call an election on Sunday, which had been widely anticipated.

Sunday was the most likely choice if Morrison were to opt for the first of three dates available to him — May 11, May 18 and May 25.

Morrison has maintained that he will call an election sometime after April 2 when his government announced its annual budget plan for the next fiscal year beginning in July.

