UK leader asks for Brexit extension until June 30

The Associated Press

In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses MP's in the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A Brexit-related vote in Britain's House of Commons on Wednesday ended in a tie, the first time that has happened in a quarter-century. Under Parliament's rules, the speaker of the House has tie-breaking power. Speaker John Bercow cast his vote with the noes. He said that was in keeping with the principle that "it is not for the chair to create a majority that otherwise doesn't exist."
In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses MP's in the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A Brexit-related vote in Britain's House of Commons on Wednesday ended in a tie, the first time that has happened in a quarter-century. Under Parliament's rules, the speaker of the House has tie-breaking power. Speaker John Bercow cast his vote with the noes. He said that was in keeping with the principle that "it is not for the chair to create a majority that otherwise doesn't exist."
LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is requesting that the deadline for her country to leave the European Union be extended until June 30.

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk Friday, May said that "the United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June, 2019."

EU leaders agreed late last month to prolong the Brexit date from March 29 until April 12, unless May could push their mutually agreed divorce deal through Parliament.

The Europeans would prefer that Britain don't take part in the May 23-26 EU elections if it is going to leave. April 12 is the last day for Britain to signal whether it will field candidates.

