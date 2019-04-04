Business

Trump taps Carranza as Small Business Administration chief

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has announced that U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza is his pick to replace Linda McMahon as Small Business Administration chief.

Trump tweeted Thursday night that McMahon has "done an outstanding job" and that he looks forward to Carranza joining his Cabinet.

Before serving as U.S. treasurer, Carranza was a deputy administrator of the SBA during George W. Bush's presidency.

Trump announced last week that McMahon, a former executive at World Wrestling Entertainment, would be stepping down to help his re-election effort.

The SBA is best known for the small-business loans it makes and the disaster aid it provides to companies and entrepreneurs. It's also tasked with monitoring government officials' compliances with contract laws.

Carranza's nomination must be approved by the Senate.

  Comments  

Read Next

Oklahoma drops some claims against opioid manufacturers

Business

Oklahoma drops some claims against opioid manufacturers

By TIM TALLEY Associated Press

A week after reaching a $270 million settlement with the maker of Oxycontin, Oklahoma's attorney general has dismissed most claims against other drugmakers in a lawsuit alleging they helped create the nation's deadly opioid crisis.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service