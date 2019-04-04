Business

Oklahoma drops some claims against opioid manufacturers

The Associated Press

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter answers questions during a news conference Monday, April 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter answers questions during a news conference Monday, April 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City. A $270 million settlement between the state of Oklahoma and the maker of OxyContin received high praise last week as an innovative way to help combat opioid addiction. Hunter is now facing bipartisan backlash from Oklahoma lawmakers who say he overstepped his authority and circumvented their role. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
OKLAHOMA CITY

A week after reaching a $270 million settlement with the maker of OxyContin, Oklahoma's attorney general has dismissed some claims against other drugmakers in a lawsuit alleging they helped create the nation's deadly opioid crisis.

A motion filed by Attorney General Mike Hunter's office Thursday dismisses claims of fraud and deceit, unjust enrichment and violations of the state's Medicaid laws against several drugmakers. A statement from Hunter's office says dismissing the claims does not reduce the amount of damages the state is seeking.

The motion says Hunter will continue to pursue allegations that the drugmakers created a public nuisance.

Sabrina Strong, an attorney for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries, which are among the companies being sued, says in a statement that dismissal of the claims shows they were groundless.

Hunter's office settled allegations against drugmaker Purdue Pharma on March 26.

