Ghosn plans April 11 news conference, vows to tell the truth

The Associated Press

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, then Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong.
FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, then Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Japan's court has denied the prosecutor's request to extend detention of ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, says he will hold a news conference April 11. Ghosn said Wednesday on his new verified Twitter account he is getting ready to tell the truth. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo
TOKYO

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, says he will hold a news conference April 11.

Ghosn said Wednesday on his new verified Twitter account that "I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening."

Ghosn was arrested in November. He has been charged with breach of trust and falsifying financial reports in understating his compensation.

He has said he is innocent of all allegations.

He was released on bail last month after nearly four months of detention.

Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters on Tuesday he has petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from his former employer and co-defendant, Nissan Motor Co.

