Technical outage causing flight delays for airlines

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo a Southwest Airlines jet moves on the runway as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York. A technical outage is impacting major airlines and causing flight delays that may lead to a ripple effect throughout the day. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday, April 1 that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. There are delays already at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit. The airline anticipates scattered delays. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo