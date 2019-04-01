Rare glimpse into Saudi Aramco shows $111 billion net profit

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1997 file photo, Khaled al-Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field near Howta, Saudi Arabia. According to an assessment published Monday, April 1, 2019, by Moody’s Investors Services, the net profits of Saudi Aramco reached $111 billion last year. That places Aramco ahead of some of the world’s most profitable firms. In their first-ever grade assessment for Aramco, Fitch Ratings issued the firm an A+ rating, while Moody’s gave it it’s A1 rating ahead of its upcoming bonds sale. John Moore, File AP Photo