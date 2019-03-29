California governor wants $208M to fix DMV problems

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend $208 million and add 178 employees to improve long lines and customer service problems at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Newsom's Friday request comes after a Department of Finance audit found the DMV failed to plan properly for the rollout of new federally required license updates known as Real ID.
He's asking for lawmakers to give $46 million to the DMV this year and another $162 million in the next budget year beginning July 1.
A letter from Newsom's administration to lawmakers says the DMV has struggled to meet the public's needs at its offices, online, over the phone and through self-service terminals.
The DMV would use the money to update its computers to accept credit cards, redesign its website and more.
