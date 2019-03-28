Michigan governor halts Great Lakes pipeline tunnel project

FILE - In this July 19, 2002 file photo, the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac is shown from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered state departments and agencies to take no further action on legislation enacted in late 2018 authorizing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath lakes Huron and Michigan. On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, deemed unconstitutional a 2018 law that established a panel to oversee construction and operation of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo