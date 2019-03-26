Ethics body questions ex-EPA chief’s $50-a-night condo deal

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal ethics officials are balking at a $50-a-night condo deal by former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt. The federal Office of Government Ethics said in a finding posted Tuesday that it would not approve one of Pruitt’s last financial disclosure reports after his resignation amid ethics scandals last July. Pruitt rented a condo from the wife of a lobbyist for a bargain rate of $50 a night. Pruitt insisted it was a proper business arrangement. Critics called it an improper gift linked to a lobbyist who did business before the EPA. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo