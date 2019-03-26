White House, business groups make push on trade pact

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., speaks in Portland, Ore. The White House and business groups are stepping up efforts to win congressional approval for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade accord. But prospects are uncertain given that Republicans are at odds with some aspects of the plan and Democrats are in no hurry to secure a political victory for the president. Steve Dykes, File AP Photo