UN probing North Korea sanctions violations in 20 countries

This satellite image captured on Feb. 22, 2019 and provided by DigitalGlobe, shows Sanumdong research center on the outskirts of Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea's military said it is carefully monitoring North Korean nuclear and missile facilities after the country's spy agency told lawmakers that new activity was detected at a research center where the North is believed to build long-range missiles targeting the U.S. mainland. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company, via AP) AP