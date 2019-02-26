Oregon to become first state to impose rent control

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, supporters of a bill to ban most no-cause evictions of home renters in Oregon demonstrate on the Capitol steps in Salem, Ore. Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to impose mandatory rent control. The measure sailed through the Democratically-controlled House on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Landlords would only be allowed to raise rent a limited amount once per year under the bill, which previously passed the Senate. Andrew Selsky, File AP Photo