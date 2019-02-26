Injured pipeline protester argues for lawsuit to proceed

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. A New York City woman severely injured while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota says she deserves the opportunity to gather more evidence from the government to prove her claim in federal court that she was intentionally targeted with a concussion grenade. Attorneys for Sophia Wilansky are fighting a government request to have her lawsuit thrown out. She's seeking millions of dollars in damages for claims including excessive force and defamation. (Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP, File) AP