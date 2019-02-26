Recent editorials published in Indiana newspapers

The Munster Times. February 22, 2019
Fairness must be in play in Gary casinos
Fairness should be in the fabric of any legislation involving a relocation of Gary casinos and licenses.
That's why a recent change in an Indiana Senate bill should be tossed and reworked by both Indiana General Assembly chambers.
At the heart of the original bill is a promising idea.
It would allow one of Gary's two financially struggling casinos to move to a more high-profile land-based location, hopefully with a better economic payoff for the entire city.
The measure also rightly would allow the second Gary casino license to be sold and moved out of the Region.
Earlier this month, we argued the legislation also should include language allowing other existing casinos in the state to relocate to land-based facilities, leveling the economic playing field. It's a matter of fairness.
While the original bill doesn't include such language, a previous version did contain language that would have required Gary to make up for any revenue shortfalls suffered by Hammond and East Chicago city governments as a result of the Gary casino moves.
The hold-harmless clause ensured that municipal revenue in those two other cities wouldn't suffer by a land-based Gary casino, relocated from the lakeshore to a prime location near Interstate 80/94.
But on Thursday, an amended version of the bill ignited a firestorm with Hammond and East Chicago city leaders, removing the hold-harmless clause that mayors in both cities said they were promised in the original legislation.
The bill in its current form favors Gary to the determent of other Region communities.
The bill's amended language leaves any reparation payments the city of Gary might make to Hammond or East Chicago up to the discretion of Gary.
It's unfair and insulting to the two other communities.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he and fellow East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland were promised that hold-harmless language would remain in the Senate's Gary casinos bill.
"When I testified and Mayor Copeland testified about this bill in the Senate committee, they specifically told us there would be hold-harmless language in the bill to keep the Hammond and East Chicago governments whole," McDermott said.
"I toned down my opposition to the bill because of that assurance. Now it looks like they just did it to shut me and Mayor Copeland up. This was bad faith and anti-Region."
We agree.
We all should want to see Gary experience more prosperity.
But it shouldn't come at the expense of other Region cities — and frankly, private businesses in those cities.
The Legislature should restore the hold-harmless language and level the playing field by allowing Hammond, East Chicago and Michigan City casinos, currently based on the lakeshore, to make similar land-based moves.
Anything less is bad law.
The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette. February 21, 2019
Bill offers boost to struggling Indiana families
As the state's 2019 legislative session nears the halfway mark, some key issues are far from resolved. We'll take stock of those in an editorial Sunday.
One modest, sensible proposal, though, has so far met with little resistance. Senate Bill 440, a measure to update Indiana's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, sailed through the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services Monday on a 9-0 vote. Authored by Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, the bill already has at least one House sponsor, Rep. Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is a federally funded block-grant program designed to replace traditional "welfare" by allowing states to design their own programs to provide cash aid and other temporary benefits to families trying to escape deep poverty - typically defined as 50 percent or less of the federal poverty level. The aid, which comes with a two-year lifetime limit for adults and a five-year limit for children, can help ensure families have the resources and support they need to pull themselves out of poverty. The program requires most adult enrollees to have or find employment, but it helps those participants meet such needs as transportation and child care as they seek training or enter the job market. Upgrading the program, Ford said in a December interview, is "pertinent to what we're trying to do here in Indiana in terms of getting more people back into the workforce."
Temporary Assistance "is meant to serve the absolutely most vulnerable Hoosiers," said Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, But many of the families who could be improving their status even as they make Indiana more productive are no longer eligible. That's because its qualification levels and payment structures, established in 1988, have never been adjusted for inflation. Though the earnings entry level for Indiana's program remained the same, just about everything else rose, including the federal poverty level rate. Today, families earning more than 16 percent of the federal poverty level are excluded from the program, and for those who are eligible, the $288 per month provided a family of three is hardly enough to make a difference.
"We set them to set dollar amounts and did not include an indexing mechanism, meaning that the value has eroded significantly," Fraser told the committee. "A lot has changed in 30 years," she said, giving committee members a photo of herself as a 7-year-old in 1988 to make the point. Though the actual value of the temporary assistance benefits has fallen nationally, other states have raised the earnings level for their programs over the years or programmed in cost-of-living increases.
Fewer and fewer people can squeeze under the Indiana program's earnings-level requirement, which is now fourth-lowest in the nation."We've been losing about 1 percent of families on TANF every month," Fraser said; late last year, fewer than 6,000 families were on the program.
Ford's bill would index Indiana support levels to the cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security, and, he said, "modestly increase" cash payments for a family of three to $518 a month. Ford told his colleagues the adjustments can be funded within the existing federal block grants without increasing costs to the state.
It's a measure of how far behind Indiana has fallen that even after the improvements specified by SB 440 would take full effect in 2021, Indiana's earnings requirement would only move up to seventh-worst nationally. But the Institute for Working Families estimates the changes would allow about 3,000 more families to receive benefits.
Passage of SB 440 would help ensure the most needy of Indiana families have a better chance to move out of poverty.
South Bend Tribune. February 20, 2019
A small but necessary link in St. Joseph County's growing trail system
Recreational amenities can play an important part in the chase for economic development projects and the money they bring to communities.
So the latest plan to create a multiuse recreational path for pedestrians and bikers along Indiana 933 deserves the support of the community and the state that would help pay for its construction.
The asphalt path would run north along the highway for one mile, connecting the end of the East Bank Trail near Angela Boulevard to the LaSalle Trail at Douglas Road. It would be part of a $16 million "corridor improvement project" that includes reconfiguring the current highway to make it safer and installing a landscaped median where a center turn lane now exists. The path itself would be several feet from the road's west side, making it safer and more inviting for bikers and pedestrians.
The project is not a sure thing. The first step calls for the 933 Corridor Improvement Association to apply for a $1.6 million state grant to help pay for the project. It won't be known until spring whether the grant has been approved and, if it is, it will take another year to design and build.
Local communities have done well in their efforts to promote and build a series of recreational trails. Besides the East Bank and LaSalle trails there's the Riverside Trail that runs along an old railroad bed just west of 933. There's also the Northside Trail along the St. Joseph River.
And St. Joseph County isn't the only county with a growing trail system. Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties also have hiking and biking trails.
A recent study from the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University states that, in order for economic development to be successful, strategies have to focus on attracting people, not just businesses, to a region. In the modern economy, an area's economic fortune is much more likely to hinge on the skills of its workers. Therefore, efforts should shift to attracting those highly skilled workers.
In other words — amenities.
As cities and regions compete for visitors and economic development, the successful ones will offer the amenities that people expect today. The improvement project along Indiana 933 is another small but important link to be added to our area's growing recreational trail system.
