Lawmakers, physicians call for repeal of health care law

South Carolina lawmakers and physicians are revving up their efforts to repeal the Certificate of Need law.
It requires the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to regulate whether hospitals can expand, new health facilities can be built and expensive medical equipment can be purchased.
According to DHEC's website, the law's purpose was to promote cost containment, duplication of health facilities and services and ensure high quality services to the public. However, some lawmakers and physicians say it falls short of that promise.
Sponsor of the bill Rep. Nancy Mace said the proposed legislation would repeal the state's statute which would allow the market to determine health services needed.
There have been unsuccessful efforts in the Legislature for a decade to eliminate or severely restrict the program.
