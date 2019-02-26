Russia’s ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22 sentence in jail

The former chief of the cybercrime department at Russia's main domestic security agency Sergei Mikhailov, left, and the former employee of Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm Ruslan Stoyanov attend a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Moscow's District Military Court stripped Sergei Mikhailov of his colonel's rank and ordered him to pay a 400,000-ruble ($6,130) fine and handed a 14-year sentence to Ruslan Stoyanov who was charged in the same case. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo