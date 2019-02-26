Business

Tax officials: Mall owes thousands in property taxes

The Associated Press

February 26, 2019 12:27 AM

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa.

Tax collectors in western Pennsylvania say a closed mall owes hundreds of thousands in property taxes from last year.

The West Mifflin Borough tax collector's office says Century III Mall PA LLC owes $90,620 in borough taxes and $281,709 in school district taxes. The Post-Gazette reports officials say another $54,395 is owed in county taxes for 2018.

West Mifflin Borough Manager Brian Kamauf says the borough has been prepared for such a situation as the mall has lost millions in assessed value over the years.

Earlier this month, the mall was closed by West Mifflin officials and deemed "unsafe and uninhabitable" after a snap of cold weather damaged the mall's sprinkler system.

Affiliate company Moonbeam Capital Investments did not respond to requests for comment.

