Kansas lawmakers add cut in tax on food to income tax bill

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have added a popular proposal to cut the state's sales tax on groceries to an income tax relief bill to make it more palatable to skeptics.
But supporters acknowledged Monday that they aren't sure the move would keep Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly from vetoing the measure.
The House Taxation Committee endorsed the measure on a voice vote Monday, sending it to the full chamber for debate.
The GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill earlier this month as a measure designed only to keep individuals and businesses from paying more state income taxes because of federal income tax changes in 2017.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Kelly called the Senate version irresponsible. The House committee's version also would lower the sales tax on groceries to 5.5 percent from 6.5 percent in October.
Comments