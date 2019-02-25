The Latest: Tusk urges May to request Brexit extension

European Union Council President Donald Tusk, right, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit of EU and Arab leaders at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to hold Brexit talks with European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of a potentially pivotal week for her plans to lead her country out of the European Union. Francisco Seco, Pool AP Photo