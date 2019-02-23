Lawmakers reach halfway mark of legislative session

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, a Southwest airline sits at the gate at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. A state takeover of the Atlanta airport is in the works in the state Senate. Legislation introduced Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 would create the “Georgia Major Airport Authority,” a board appointed by state officials that would oversee operations at Atlanta’s airport, one of the world’s busiest. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo