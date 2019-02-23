Houston area to get $320K federal grant for tunnel study

In this Aug. 29, 2017 photo, water is released from the Barker Reservoir in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston. The county home to Houston is in line to receive a $320,000 federal grant to evaluate a flood protection strategy that involves building deep underground tunnels to move stormwater to the city’s ship channel. The U.S Economic Development Administration grant would fund a four-month feasibility study to determine whether the tunnels would be a cost-effective option without overburdening the area’s bayous. Houston Chronicle via AP Brett Coomer