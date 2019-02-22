Former Iowa Sen. Danielson to lobby for wind energy group

Former Iowa Sen. Jeff Danielson says he has taken a job as a regional state policy director for the American Wind Energy Association, a national trade group for the wind energy industry.
Danielson, who unexpectedly resigned Feb. 14 after 15 years in the Senate, says in a statement released Friday he will lobby to help expand wind power in the organization's 12-state central region.
By state law he is prohibited from lobbying Iowa lawmakers for two years and the AWEA says it will "comply with any and all state regulatory requirements."
Gov. Kim Reynolds set a special election for March 19 to fill his Iowa Senate District 30 seat that includes Hudson, Cedar Falls and Waterloo in Black Hawk County.
The Republican Party of Iowa says former Iowa Rep. Walt Rogers is seeking the Republican nomination. Democrats pick their nominee on Saturday.
