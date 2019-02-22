Round 2 of teacher strikes looks beyond pay and funding

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay at the capitol in Charleston, W.V. Teachers in Oakland hit the picket lines just as West Virginia teachers went back to class this week in a display of the national teacher unrest that in many places has moved beyond pay to politics, tackling issues like charter schools and vouchers. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP,File Craig Hudson