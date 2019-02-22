Arkansas Racing Commission approves new rules for casinos

The Arkansas Racing Commission has approved regulations for the state's new casinos, including one that could affect plans for a casino in Pope County.
The panel on Thursday approved the regulations, which will be reviewed by state lawmakers next week.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that allows four casinos, one each in Hot Springs, West Memphis, Jefferson County and Pope County. The amendment requires a letter of local support, and the rules approved Thursday say such a letter can only come from current officeholders.
Although outgoing leaders in Pope County supported a casino, the current officeholders say they do not.
Meanwhile, local officials in Johnson County say they would welcome a casino, but it's unclear whether that change could be made without another election.
