State Audit: More than $300K missing from city of Wapato

A recent state audit has found that $308,199 was misappropriated by the city of Wapato.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the audit found that the misappropriations happened in business and occupation tax revenue and cemetery payments made to the city between October 2011 and October 2017.
On Oct. 27, 2017, the city notified the state about a potential loss of public funds, as required by state law. The city identified bank deposits that did not include all money collected.
The state Auditor's Office investigation found that accounting practices at the city were not adequate to safeguard public resources.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
In a written response included in the report, the city of Wapato said it has taken steps to address the accounting issues.
The matter has been turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office for investigation.
Comments