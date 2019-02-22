Closing nuclear facility on table as US-NKorea summit nears

FILE - In this June 27, 2008, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the cooling tower of the Yongbyon nuclear complex is demolished in Yongbyon, North Korea. The future of the key North Korean nuclear facility is on the table as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to meet in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28, 2019. The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, the heart of the North’s nuclear development and research, is Kim’s biggest carrot as he tries to win security guarantees and free his country from the U.S.-backed trade sanctions that are hobbling its economy. Xinhua via AP, File Gao Haorong