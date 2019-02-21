US Rep Tonko to tour Schenectady redevelopment project

Congressman Paul Tonko is poised to get an up-close look at a project to revitalize a neighborhood in Schenectady.
The Democrat plans to tour the Mill Artisan District on Friday to get an update on the development, which will include 74 apartments, a brewery and a mix of retail businesses. He'll be joined by the owners of the site as well as local officials who hope the project will be a boost for the area's economy and quality of life.
The $25 million development, in the city's Lower State Street neighborhood, is expected to open this spring.
Tonko's district includes Albany and Schenectady as well as portions of Saratoga, Rensselaer and Montgomery counties.
