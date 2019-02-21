After federal probe, hospital fixes accessibility problems

Federal prosecutors say a Rhode Island hospital has brought seven of its offices into compliance with federal law by making them fully accessible.
The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island opened an investigation into Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket after getting a citizen's complaint.
As a result, Landmark "promptly and cooperatively" fixed violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act requiring accessible parking and medical equipment for people who use wheelchairs.
Landmark now has designated accessible parking spaces and accessible medical equipment, including an accessible scale and adjustable-height exam tables at all of its outpatient medical offices.
The investigation was closed.
Landmark CEO Michael Souza in a statement said the hospital was "proactive in collaborating with the United States Attorney's Office to remedy the ADA violations," and is committed to patient access and quality care.
