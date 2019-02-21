Nevada AG finds no open meeting violation at Incline Village

The Nevada attorney general's office has concluded the chairwoman of a governing board in Incline Village didn't violate the state's open meeting law when she signed a letter in support of a federal transportation grant at Lake Tahoe.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports a local resident locked in litigation with Incline Village's General Improvement District for years filed a complaint last summer alleging Chairwoman Kendra Wong improperly committed the board to spending public funds outside an open meeting.
Aaron Katz says the board also violated the law when it discussed the letter at a meeting on July 24.
Wong said in the letter the district had $7.5 million available to match a potential federal grant to replace a 3.7-mile pipeline.
The AG's opinion says the letter "did not legally obligate or commit the board to payment of any money."
