State lawmakers place their bets on sports gambling

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, a man watches Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. Kentucky’s public employee pension system, $39 billion in the red, is among the worst-funded retirement plans in the country and has vexed lawmakers for years as they sought a solution. Now some lawmakers think they’ve found at least a partial fix: sports gambling. John Locher, File AP Photo