Committee tables bill requiring supermajority to raise taxes

A Senate committee has tabled a bill that would require a two-thirds vote of the Montana legislature to enact or increase taxes or fees, rather than the simple majority now needed.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Forrest Mandeville, passed the House 53-46 on Feb. 4.
The Senate Taxation Committee didn't discuss the bill Thursday before voting 7-5 to table it.
Mandeville argued his bill would create a higher threshold in deciding whether to burden citizens with new or increased taxes. Democrats and other opponents criticized the bill as a political gimmick, noting it didn't require a two-thirds vote to reduce taxes.
