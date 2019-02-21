Online sales tax collections adding up for North Dakota

Online sales tax collections in North Dakota have totaled more than $5 million since last fall.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last June that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. North Dakota began collecting from remote sellers last October.
State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger (RAW'-shuhn-bur-gur) says his office has registered more than 2,500 remote sellers.
He says about one-fifth of the total collected as of the end of January is in the form of city and county sales taxes. The highest local collections have been in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Bismarck and Cass County.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The state expects online sales tax collections to total $25 million in the 2019-2021 budget period.
Comments