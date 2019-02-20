Arkansas panel approves rules for use of herbicide dicamba

An Arkansas panel has adopted a plan to allow restricted use of an herbicide banned in the wake of complaints that it drifted onto crops and caused damage.
The Arkansas Plant Board voted after a 9½-hour public hearing Wednesday in Little Rock to allow the use of dicamba through May 25. The new restrictions also would impose a half-mile buffer zone around research stations, organic crops, specialty crops, non-tolerant dicamba crops and other sensitive crops.
The rules now go to lawmakers for approval.
The state had previously banned dicamba's use from April 16 through Oct. 31.
