Public meeting set on proposed Williams County wind farm

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 06:53 PM

TIOGA, N.D.

North Dakota regulators have scheduled a public meeting in Tioga on a proposed $385 million wind farm in Williams County and an associated electric transmission line in Williams and Mountrail counties.

The Public Service Commission says Aurora Wind LLC plans a wind farm of up to 123 turbines, generating about 300 megawatts of electricity. The project area 5 miles northwest of Tioga would encompass about 44,000 acres, or 69 square miles.

The project also is to include a 20-mile, $15 million transmission line from the wind farm to Basin Electric's Tande Substation in Mountrail County.

Monday's meeting is at 9 a.m. Central time at Neset Consulting Service off state Highway 40 in Tioga.

Aurora Wind is a subsidiary of Tradewind Energy Inc.

