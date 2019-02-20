Public meeting set on proposed Williams County wind farm

North Dakota regulators have scheduled a public meeting in Tioga on a proposed $385 million wind farm in Williams County and an associated electric transmission line in Williams and Mountrail counties.
The Public Service Commission says Aurora Wind LLC plans a wind farm of up to 123 turbines, generating about 300 megawatts of electricity. The project area 5 miles northwest of Tioga would encompass about 44,000 acres, or 69 square miles.
The project also is to include a 20-mile, $15 million transmission line from the wind farm to Basin Electric's Tande Substation in Mountrail County.
Monday's meeting is at 9 a.m. Central time at Neset Consulting Service off state Highway 40 in Tioga.
Aurora Wind is a subsidiary of Tradewind Energy Inc.
