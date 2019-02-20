Kentucky GOP trying again with teacher pension bill

Kentucky Republican state Rep. Scott Lewis speaks with reporters about a bill he filed that would make changes to the state's troubled pension system for teachers, in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The GOP-dominated state legislature passed a pension bill last year over the protests of many teachers who closed schools to protest at the Capitol. But the state Supreme Court struck down that law in December. Now, lawmakers are trying again. Adam Beam AP Photo