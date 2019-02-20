Lawmaker to seek money for Amtrak bus service in Asheville

A North Carolina lawmaker is making a push to link the city of Asheville to passenger rail service.
The Asheville Citizen Times reports Gaston County GOP Rep. John Torbett, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says he will consider a request for two years of funding of up to $890,000 for an Asheville-to-Salisbury bus run by Amtrak. Under the proposal, passengers would catch an Amtrak Thruway bus from Asheville to Salisbury, where there are connecting trains to Washington and New York.
With a bus connection, passengers would buy one ticket to cover bus and train travel.
Torbett says he's waiting to see if Gov. Roy Cooper includes the bus money in his proposed budget.
Passenger rail service ended in Asheville with the last train on Aug. 8, 1975.
