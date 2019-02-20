Louisiana editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Louisiana newspapers:
Feb. 20
American Press on raising teacher pay:
A pay increase for Louisiana's public school teachers seems likely at this point since the regional average salaries keep increasing. Even one of education's toughest critics believes it has to happen.
State teachers were paid an average of $50,000 annually in 2016-17, which is $1,498 below the average of the 16 states of the Southern Regional Education Board. The U.S. average at that time was $9,660 higher than the Louisiana average.
The state didn't reach the Southern average until teachers received a $2,376 increase in 2007 when Kathleen Blanco was governor. Their last increase was $580 in 2013.
Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to give teachers a $1,000 annual increase and support workers a $500 boost at this year's legislative session beginning April 8. Both would cost $134.7 million.
In 2018, Oklahoma gave increases of up to 18.3 percent, according to statistics reported by The Advocate. Other increases totaled 6.5 percent in North Carolina, 5 percent in West Virginia, 3.0 percent in Virginia, 2.5 percent in Alabama and 2 percent in Tennessee.
Governors in eight other regional states are proposing 2019 increases of $3,000 in Georgia, $1,200 in Oklahoma, $1,000 in Arkansas, an additional 5 percent in West Virginia, 5 percent in South Carolina, 3 percent in Mississippi, additional 2 percent in Virginia and 2 percent in Delaware.
Sen. Conrad Appel, R-Metairie, a member of the Senate Education Committee, said local school districts should help finance teacher pay increases. It's not necessarily just a state responsibility, he said, and there needs to be something linking pay increases to success in the classroom.
Despite those comments, Appel said, "Clearly, we need a pay raise."
Joshua Stockley, associate professor of political science at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, told The Advocate, "There was a time when higher education statistics indicated that we were in the regional average under Gov. Kathleen Blanco. And we are only two governors removed and we find ourselves near the bottom."
The Louisiana Budget Project, which monitors and reports on state government spending and how it affects the state's low-to-moderate-income families, said teacher raises should target the huge disparities in pay across the state. It added that teachers in 45 of the state's 69 school districts were paid less than the state average.
Edwards has a three-year plan for reaching the Southern average, and legislators should do their best to make it happen. The state's poor education rankings demand nothing less.
Feb. 20
The Advocate on the House speaker vetoing the state budget:
When you give a political figure a veto over state budgets, by requiring that committee decisions be made unanimous, there ought to be a very high burden of proof on a holdout.
Failing to meet that burden of proof is House Speaker Taylor Barras, who for the fourth time in as many months used his veto on the four-man Revenue Estimating Conference to block progress on the state budget.
One problem: This is a technical question that ought to be based on expert analysis and the economists who advise the politicians on the REC. They are being overridden by Barras' veto.
The REC does not exist to decide specifically what the state spends. Rather, it determines — based on experts and data — how much the state has to spend.
That forecast is being blocked by Barras, R-New Iberia.
A second problem: Barras doesn't have a very good reason for his obstinate refusal to act.
Barras said he's being cautious, citing economic uncertainty that he said causes "heartburn" for him. He said he doesn't want to add money, only to have to cut later.
This is simply not plausible.
We suspect that it is politics invading a body that ought to be driven entirely by the data.
A Democrat whose policies are often opposed by Barras, Gov. John Bel Edwards must propose on Friday a new state budget for the year beginning July 1. ...
The REC blockade makes it more difficult because it places outside the pale the money that economists say is coming in fine. It forces budget cuts on Friday that won't realistically ever happen, but alarm agencies and communities they serve.
With the governor proposing a teacher pay raise, maybe there is some small political gain for the Republican Barras to say that Edwards didn't make the pay raise happen, but that teachers got a raise because of later action by the Republican-led Legislature.
Unfortunately for Barras' position, the Republican-led Senate represented by President John Alario, R-Westwego, backs the new forecast, as does the independent economist on the panel, LSU's Jim Richardson, and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
Richardson described the proposed forecast changes as "very cautious."
Why isn't that enough for Barras? He does not have a good answer to that question.
There is an old joke among economists that if you keep predicting a recession, one day you are going to be right.
We hope that there is not a recession coming soon, but we are much surer that there won't be a recession before Friday, when Barras' ill-considered ploy forces a budget that includes cuts that aren't justified by the revenue forecasts that three out of four REC members agree to.
Feb. 17
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune on legislation that would allow people to voluntarily join a list of those not to sell guns to:
Katrina Brees posted this message on Facebook Wednesday (Feb. 13):
Here we go!!!!
Thank you for helping me make this happen!
#ripmamadonna
She was celebrating the fact that two Louisiana legislators have agreed to cosponsor "Donna's Law," which would allow Louisianians to voluntarily opt out of gun purchases.
The legislation is named in honor of Ms. Brees' mother, Donna Nathan, who died by suicide last June. Ms. Nathan had been in and out of psychiatric hospitals three times in 2018, but she was able to buy a .38-caliber revolver the day she died. She was found dead from a gunshot wound in Audubon Park eight hours after she bought the gun.
Two days after her mother died, Katrina Brees posted an idea on Facebook about a way to save others who might be suicidal:
"People suffering from bipolar and depression have no way to protect themselves from a suicidal gun purchase in Louisiana.
"I wish my mom could have registered herself as being unfit to buy a gun. She would have signed it years ago to protect herself and our family. I'm sorry to be so raw, I feel raw. I can't believe how impossible it was to get my mom help and how easy it was for her to buy a gun."
Eight months later, Ms. Brees' legislation to create a voluntary "do-not-sell" gun list has bipartisan sponsors: Metairie Republican state Rep. Danny Martiny and New Orleans Democrat Rep. Jimmy Harris.
"If someone thinks they have a problem and want to opt out, they can. I don't think we're infringing on anyone's rights," Rep. Martiny said. "I can't imagine anyone would be opposed to it."
He's right. Donna's Law wouldn't be an erosion of the Second Amendment. The registry would be voluntary and is not permanent.
In Washington, which in January became the first state to enact a do-not-sell registry, the main concern was that people could be coerced to sign up for the registry. Proponents added language to the legislation to forbid that.
There is no waiting period to buy a gun in Louisiana. You only need an ID to prove you are 21 and be able to pass a criminal background check.
People with a mental illness can be refused the right to buy a gun here, but only if a judge has ordered them to be involuntarily committed for treatment. Ms. Nathan had committed herself voluntarily, so there was nothing to prevent her from buying the gun the day she died.
... Legislation also is proposed this year in Massachusetts and Oregon and is being considered in Alabama.
Donna's Law could be life-saving. There were 677 suicides in 2016 in Louisiana, and 440 of them were by firearms.
It's impossible to know how many of those people might have been saved by a registry. But Katrina Brees believes her mother would have made a different decision if she'd had a chance.
Suicide is often an impulsive decision, so slowing down that impulse could be helpful. Only 10 percent of people who survive a suicide attempt later kill themselves, research shows. But guns are the most lethal method, so there aren't as many survivors.
The names of people on the do-not-sell list would be entered into the National Instant Criminal Background System. Names can be removed, but there is a waiting period of one to three weeks before a gun purchase is allowed. That safety measure is meant to keep people from removing their names abruptly to commit suicide.
People on the no-sell list also can provide contact information for family or friends they want notified if they ask to be removed from the registry.
...
