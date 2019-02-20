NJ leaders reach agreement on cannabis sticking points

The New Jersey lawmaker taking the lead on legalizing recreational marijuana says legislative leaders and Gov. Phil Murphy have reached an agreement on key sticking points.
Democratic state Sen. Nicholas Scutari said the leaders agree on a $42 per ounce tax rate on recreational marijuana, along with the makeup of a commission to regulate the substance.
The commission and tax rate were key sticking points. Murphy called for a 25 percent tax rate while Senate President Steve Sweeney sought a 12 percent levy.
Under the proposal, the five-member commission would see the governor appoint three members directly. Scutari says the Senate president and speaker would likely appoint the other two.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Word of the agreement broke over the weekend. Scutari says more details are being finalized and votes being counted.
Comments