French court hits Swiss bank UBS with $5.1 billion penalty

Former CEO of Global Wealth Management and Business Banking at UBS AG Raoul Weil, left, his wife, 2nd left, former General Director of UBS France Patrick de Fayet, 2nd right, and one member of their legal team arrive for the the Swiss bank's trial at the Paris courthouse in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. A Paris court has ordered Swiss bank UBS to pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in fines for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. Michel Euler AP Photo