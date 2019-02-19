Jailed Citgo executives in limbo amid Venezuela turmoil

This photo combo shows Citgo executive Tomeu Vadell at his home in Lake Charles, Louisiana in July 2015, left, and three and a half years later while in confinement in a Venezuelan jail in January 2019. Vadell’s family says he’s lost more than 60 pounds due to malnutrition since he and five other Citgo employees were arrested, for alleged embezzlement and treason, during a meeting at Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2017. The photo at left was provided by Tomeu's daughter Cristina, and the photo at right was obtained by The Associated Press. (Cristina Vadell via AP, left, and AP photo, right)