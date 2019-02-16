Gone in a New York minute: How the Amazon deal fell apart

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shake hands during a news conference in New York. Cuomo and de Blasio trumpeted Amazon's decision to build a $2.5 billion campus in the Queens borough of New York as a major coup. Neither one expected the near immediate local backlash that would cause Amazon to cancel their plans on Feb. 14, 2019. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo