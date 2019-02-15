IG report: Ex-housing agency director Watt misused position

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2012 file photo, Rep. Mel Watt of North Carolina addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Mel Watt, the former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, misused his position when he attempted to coerce a female employee of the agency to engage in a personal relationship with him, according to a report from the agency's inspector general. The report finds that Watt, who stepped down as director in Jan. 2019, misused his official position in an attempt to obtain a personal benefit and was also not candid in answering questions about the incident. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo