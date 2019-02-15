Amazon dumped New York, but cities still wooing the company

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, right, speaks while New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stands behind him during an announcement in Newark, N.J. Officials in Newark, which was one of the 18 finalists that Amazon rejected in November when it announced it would split its HQ2 between New York and northern Virginia, sent a giant heart that said “NJ & Newark Still Love U, Amazon!” The love note came despite Amazon saying it’s not seeking a new site. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo