Amazon’s stormy week will blow over, but debris will stay

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, the CEO and founder of Amazon.com, takes a walking tour of the Amazon Spheres in Seattle. Amazon has had a complicated few weeks with its cancellation of a New York headquarters Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, and extortion claims last week related to intimate photos taken by its founder. Experts say the events are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Amazon’s business. But the company will continue to face more challenges as it grows larger. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo