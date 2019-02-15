Europeans fire back at criticism from US over Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a news conference in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. An American-led meeting on the Mideast in Warsaw, which started Wednesday, was initially pegged to focus entirely on Iran. However, the U.S. subsequently made it about the broader Middle East, to boost participation. Zarif on Wednesday predicted the Warsaw summit would not be productive for the U.S. "I believe it's dead on arrival or dead before arrival," he said. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo