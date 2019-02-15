Business

AP Interview: Maduro reveals secret meetings with US envoy

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and IAN PHILLIPS Associated Press

February 15, 2019 12:03 AM

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at Miraflores presidential palace, where a painting of independence hero Simon Bolivar hangs, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Maduro is inviting a U.S. special envoy to come to Venezuela after revealing during the interview that his foreign minister recently held secret meetings with the U.S. official in New York.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at Miraflores presidential palace, where a painting of independence hero Simon Bolivar hangs, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Maduro is inviting a U.S. special envoy to come to Venezuela after revealing during the interview that his foreign minister recently held secret meetings with the U.S. official in New York. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at Miraflores presidential palace, where a painting of independence hero Simon Bolivar hangs, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Maduro is inviting a U.S. special envoy to come to Venezuela after revealing during the interview that his foreign minister recently held secret meetings with the U.S. official in New York. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
CARACAS, Venezuela

A month into Venezuela's high-stakes political crisis, President Nicolas Maduro revealed in an AP interview that his government was in secret talks with the Trump administration and predicted he would survive an unprecedented global campaign to force his resignation.

While harshly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump's confrontational stance toward his socialist government, Maduro said Thursday that he holds out hope of meeting the U.S. president soon to resolve a crisis over America's recognition of opponent Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader.

Maduro said that during the secret meetings in New York, his foreign minister invited the Washington, D.C.-based envoy to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, to come to visit "privately, publicly or secretly."

"If he wants to meet, just tell me when, where and how and I'll be there," Maduro said.

  Comments  