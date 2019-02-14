The Latest: Accused harasser removed from Iowa State events

The Latest on fired Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Iowa State University says a former state government official who was fired for sexual harassment will no longer work at its athletic events.
Iowa State University spokesman John McCarroll said Thursday night that the school has been informed by its contractor, Contemporary Services Corporation, that Dave Jamison will no longer be assigned to Cyclones games.
The announcement came hours after The Associated Press reported that Jamison was working at university events despite the state's recent decision to pay $4.15 million to two women who were sexually harassed by him.
State Auditor Rob Sand called that disclosure "jaw-dropping" while the College Democrats demanded Jamison no longer be allowed to work on campus.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds fired Jamison last year as director of the Iowa Finance Authority after complaints about his conduct.
12:45 p.m.
A former state official who was fired for sexually harassing women has a new job working for the security contractor that helps manage Iowa State University athletic events.
The university told The Associated Press on Thursday that Dave Jamison has been working as an usher and parking attendant at recent Cyclones games.
Jamison is an employee of the Contemporary Services Corporation, which has a contract to provide support personnel for football and men's basketball games. The company provides crowd management and security services for events nationwide.
Gov. Kim Reynolds fired Jamison last year as director of the Iowa Finance Authority after two women reported that he had sexually harassed them for years and made them feel unsafe.
An investigation verified their allegations, which included one alleged groping incident. State officials agreed this month to pay $4.15 million to those two women. The state is considering whether to seek restitution from Jamison.
One expert says Jamison's employment creates liability risks for the security firm and for Iowa State.
