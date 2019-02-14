Business

Accused harasser now working security at Iowa State events

The Associated Press

February 14, 2019 02:02 PM

FILE - In this undated file photo from video provided by KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, former Finance Authority Dave Jamison speaks during an interview. The state of Iowa has tentatively agreed to pay $4.15 million to two executive branch employees who were sexually harassed for years by an agency director who had been a longtime friend of Gov. Kim Reynolds. Both women came forward last year to the governor's office to detail the sexual harassment and hostile work environment they endured under Jamison. (KCCI-TV via AP, File)
AMES, Iowa

A former state official who was fired for sexually harassing women has a new job working for the security contractor that helps manage Iowa State University athletic events.

The university told The Associated Press on Thursday that Dave Jamison has been working as an usher and parking attendant at recent Cyclones games.

Jamison is an employee of the Contemporary Services Corporation, which has a contract to provide support personnel for football and men's basketball games. The company provides crowd management and security services for events nationwide.

Gov. Kim Reynolds fired Jamison last year as director of the Iowa Finance Authority after two women reported that he had sexually harassed them for years and made them feel unsafe.

An investigation verified their allegations, which included one alleged groping incident. State officials agreed this month to pay $4.15 million to those two women. The state is considering whether to seek restitution from Jamison.

One expert says Jamison's employment creates liability risks for the security firm and for Iowa State.

