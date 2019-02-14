RI leaders talk taxes during business forum

Rhode Island Democrats have discussed several tax changes proposed in the governor's budget during a meeting with local business leaders.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Wednesday during a Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce forum he felt slightly positive about the proposed tax on companies with employees enrolled in Medicaid.
However, Mattiello expressed concerns about the car tax cut and the ability to add new education programming.
He says the state has "large deficits as far as the eye can see."
Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey criticized Gov. Gina Raimondo's proposal for marijuana legalization, saying it is "very extreme" in giving employees leeway on what they can do.
House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi says he supports Raimondo's proposal to reduce the state's jobs incentive tax credit from $7,500 to $6,500.
